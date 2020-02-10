Leon Edwards confident he would dethrone Kamaru Usman if he gets rematch

Leon Edwards is looking to rematch Kamaru Usman and is confident he would dethrone the champion.

Edwards and Usman fought back at UFC on Fox 17 in December of 2015 where it was Usman who won by unanimous decision. It was a close fight where two judges had it 29-28, with the Englishman winning the first round. Yet it was Usman’s wrestling which was the difference-maker.

Since the loss, Edwards has won eight straight fights including wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, and Donald Cerrone. Since the loss, the Brit admits he has always had his eye on what Usman has done in hopes of getting the rematch. And, with “The Nigerian Nightmare” as the champion he knows the timing is right.

But, he first must get past Tyron Woodley at UFC London.

“Yeah, it would be amazing to beat the last guy to beat me to win the title. That is the perfect scenario,” Edwards told BJPENN.com.

Since the loss, Leon Edwards says he has improved leaps and bounds as a fighter and always understands the fight game better mentally.

He hopes he can get his rematch, and if he does, he’s confident he would get his hand raised.

“I’m on a totally different level. This Leon would beat that Leon and it wouldn’t be close,” he explained. “I’m two different fighters mentally, physically, technically. So, yeah I think I’d win if we fought again.”

In order to get the rematch, Edwards will need to get past Woodley and Usman will need to beat Jorge Masvidal in July. Should both of those things happen, the Englishman knows the rematch would be a massive fight and one that has to happen.

Would you be interested in seeing Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 2? If the fight is made, who do you think would win?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/10/2020.