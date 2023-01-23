UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich apologizes for accidentally sharing controversial meme: “Due to the language barrier, I did not understand the weight of the things written about me”

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich is apologizing for accidentally sharing a controversial meme.

The Russian fighter, Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) is hot off a knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) in December of last year.

The 30-year-old heavyweight was recently criticized on social media for posting a since-deleted meme about himself that many considered to be racially offensive. The meme contained racial slurs, the size of his genitals, as well as stating the fighter was a killer of black people.

A portion of the meme is listed below:

“Russian as f**k”

“NATO’s worst nightmare.”

“Kills black people (Derrick Lewis)”

“Scared Ngannou away”

“D**k bigger than the Titanic”

“260 lbs of white power”

After the meme was deleted, Sergei Pavlovich took to ‘Twitter‘ to apologize:

Due to the language barrier, I did not understand the weight of the things written about me. Posted by mistake and do not subscribe to the things said about me. The meme was not made by me. Peace for everyone 👊 #ufc pic.twitter.com/vFxbsJ5vFt — Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) January 22, 2023

“Due to the language barrier, I did not understand the weight of the things written about me. Posted by mistake and do not subscribe to the things said about me. The meme was not made by me. Peace for everyone #ufc.”

It is true that Pavlovich defeated Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA) by a brutal TKO in July of 2022 at UFC 277.

Apparently, according to Pavlovich, the meme was not created by him and he’s looking to distance himself from the accidental posting.

As for what is next for the currently ranked No. 3 heavyweight, he was recently called out by Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA) who is on a 3 fight winning streak.

The 31-year-old Blaydes took to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“Obviously I’ve seen the news, Gane is getting another title shot vs Jones. Most likely I’ll be getting the Pavolich, that’s cool with me. Like I’ve been saying I just want my next opponent ranked above me so a win actually elevates my ranking #UFC”

The UFC have yet to confirm a Blaydes vs Pavolich match-up.

What are your thoughts on the since deleted meme concerning Sergei Pavolich? Just a mistake or is there more to it than that?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!