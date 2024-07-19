Jake Paul vows to embarrass all of BKFC after Conor McGregor states he’s rooting for Mike Perry

By Susan Cox - July 19, 2024

Jake Paul is vowing to embarrass all of BKFC after Conor McGregor shared that he’s rooting for Mike Perry this weekend.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor

McGregor, at a press conference in Spain where he was promoting BKFC, spoke of the upcoming bout between Jake Paul and Mike Perry saying:

“(You can) make a new name for yourself (here in BKFC). Look at what has happened to Michael Perry, one of our big stars here – the ‘King of Violence,’ he titles himself. He’s had such a rise in the sport. Now he’s up against a little dweeb of a thing in a fight this weekend, (and) we’re all rooting for him.”

Well, apparently Jake Paul isn’t fond of being called a ‘little dweeb’.

At a press conference in Tampa, Florida, ‘The Problem Child’ responded to the Irishman’s comment saying:

“You’re gonna see what I’m gonna do to their best fighter on Saturday night. I’m gonna embarrass their whole entire league. This guy has no skill. Those (BKFC fighters) are just brawler, idiot, street fighter dudes, who have no idea what the sweet science is. Conor McGregor can say whatever he wants, but he won’t fight me either. Once I knock out Mike Perry, Conor McGregor, let’s run it, but you won’t do it because you know what’s gonna happen. You saw what I did to Nate Diaz, who you went toe to toe with.”

Jake Paul concluded with:

“So, Conor McGregor, lay off the cocaine, get in the gym and start winning fights. Then maybe we can have a conversation.”

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry eight-round cruiserweight boxing match will take place tomorrow, Saturday, July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and will stream on DAZN pay-per-view.

What do you think of Paul’s response to McGregor? Will you be watching tomorrow night? Who do you think will be the victor in the Paul vs. Perry bout?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

