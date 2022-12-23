Jake Paul issues bold claim for possible boxing match with Conor McGregor: “I would knock you out in the squared circle with one hand tied behind my back”

Jake Paul has issued a warning to Conor McGregor ahead of a potential boxing match between the two in the future.

It’s no secret that Jake Paul and Conor McGregor aren’t big fans of one another. While there may be some level of mutual respect, it’s pretty thin at this point.

Paul has been able to transform himself from YouTuber to boxer and although he’s a controversial figure, many respect what he’s been able to achieve. Ever since his rise first began, he’s constantly made it known that he one day wants to have a boxing match with McGregor.

‘Notorious’ has stepped foot into the squared circle before for a contest with Floyd Mayweather. On that night back in 2017, ‘Money’ secured a late TKO win and his 50th pro victory.

Now, after Conor teased the idea of a transition over to boxing once again, ‘The Problem Child’ opted to call him out on social media.

You fight for belts? Last time you fought for a belt was 4 years ago. Lost 3 of your last 4 fights. I would knock you out in the squared circle with one hand tied behind my back. To be fair, in the cage I would need two hands. But same result. https://t.co/l16smWT0vq — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 23, 2022

Paul wants McGregor

In terms of the financial implications, it’s difficult to imagine just how much money these two could generate. Within their respective fields, they’ve already reached heights that were previously thought to be unimaginable.

If the circumstances are right at some point in the next few years, it would make all the sense in the world for this idea to become reality.

Do you think we will see Jake Paul box Conor McGregor in the future? If it happens, who do you think should be the favourite? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!