Deron Winn released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship following recent fainting incident at UFC Vegas 66

UFC fighter Deron Winn has been released by the promotion following a recent accident that led to his fight at UFC Vegas 66 being cancelled.

Upon first entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Deron Winn was receiving a lot of buzz. Many saw him as the successor to Daniel Cormier, a man he knew quite well.

Alas, his inconsistency inside the Octagon meant that he was never really able to get up and running.

Earlier this month, he attempted to get back on the horse when taking on Julian Marquez. Unfortunately, he fainted and suffered a slight concussion while training at the UFC Performance Institute. The fight was cancelled as a result.

Now, it’s been revealed that he has actually been released from his contract with the company. In response, Winn took to social media to vent his frustration.

Being released after a freak accident on their property the week before Christmas. Man “it’s business not personal” has never been more real 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/386BPSsgVj — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 22, 2022

“Being released after a freak accident on their property the week before Christmas. Man “it’s business not personal” has never been more real”

Winn hits back

Protecting the fighters inside the cage has always been something the UFC has put a lot of emphasis on. However, the manner in which they treat the athletes outside of the Octagon has often been called into question.

Many feel like the Ali Act is something that could help prevent these issues. Even if it does, though, fighter pay and the ease with which fighters can be released from their contracts will always be a source of frustration.

You may not have liked what Deron Winn brought to the table, but this certainly isn’t something he deserved so close to the holidays.

What do you think about the issue regarding Deron Winn? Should something be done to rectify problems like this or do you think the UFC should stay out of it? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!