UFC star Khamzat Chimaev gets married in Chechnya (Video)

UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev has reportedly gotten married in his home of Chechnya over the weekend.

In what appears to have been a quietly kept secret until the last 24 hours, Khamzat Chimaev is now a married man after a ceremony with his wife and many friends & family in Chechnya. There were many who attended including Ramzan Kadyrov, who is currently involved in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Kadyrov was the one who appeared to put this post up on Instagram with a video package confirming Chimaev had been married.

Borz got married yesterday and these are the only shots of his wedding on the internet. Family guy Borz 🐺 is coming…🔥 pic.twitter.com/Guzci4vqis — Rogan Josh (@roganjoshmma) May 22, 2022

A police escort to the hosting venue had been arranged, as per the video, and while some questioned whether or not it was actually Khamzat who had gotten married, a rough translation of the attached post suggests it was the welterweight prospect that walked down the aisle.

This further adds to what has been a fantastic year for the 28-year-old thus far that also saw him triumph over Gilbert Burns in what was easily the toughest fight of his mixed martial arts career. The win vaulted him into contention at 170 pounds, although many are uncertain as to whether or not it will lead to him receiving a shot at the title.

In recent days he’s been active in calling out a few people over social media including Leon Edwards, who is scheduled to challenge Kamaru Usman for the strap later this summer.

Unfortunately, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is still recovering from a hand injury, which could force the UFC’s hand into making an interim belt while he gets back to full fitness.

Either way, Chimaev appears to be having the year of his life and with it only being May, it’s hard to imagine it isn’t going to continue going from strength to strength both in and outside of the Octagon.