Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at Alex Pereira and Jorge Masvidal following their defeats at UFC 287

Khamzat Chimaev added insult to injury after Alex Pereira and Jorge Masvidal fell short in their bouts at UFC 287.

Pereira headlined the card, putting the UFC Middleweight Championship at stake against Israel Adesanya. Ultimately, it was Adesanya who weathered the leg kicks and shut Pereira’s lights off thanks to two big right hands in the second stanza.

As for Masvidal, he took on Gilbert Burns in the co-main event. “Gamebred” was hoping to have a performance that would allow him to cut the line for a UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity against Leon Edwards. Instead, Masvidal was beaten via unanimous decision and he announced his retirement after the fight.

Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Alex Pereira & Jorge Masvidal

Khamzat Chimaev was paying attention to the UFC 287 action, and he clearly wasn’t shy in rubbing salt in the wound. He took to his Twitter account to roast Pereira and Jorge Masvidal.

“@AlexPereiraUFC @GamebredFighter good night for you [two],” Chimaev said.

“Borz” and “Poatan” have gone back and forth with the trash talking. Ahead of UFC 287, Chimaev said that Pereira would be an easy fight for him. He also slammed “Poatan’s” wrestling abilities during an appearance on “The MMA Hour”

“He’s the most easy fight for me in the UFC,” Chimaev said. “Yeah, in my career, brother. First round. First minute. Easy. No punch, nothing. If Israel trains just wrestling in this training camp he will beat him [Pereira], easily. The guy has zero wrestling. The UFC likes to push the guy, crazy guy, he’s always serious, that s***. I don’t like that guy.”

Pereira told reporters during a media day scrum ahead of UFC 287 that Chimaev ran from opponents at welterweight.

“Whoever the UFC puts against me after this fight, I’ll be willing and ready,” Alex Pereira said at UFC 287’s media day. “Talking about [Paulo Costa] ‘Borrachinha’ and [Robert] Whittaker, I respect them. I don’t see them talking trash at me, wanting to promote themselves. Chimaev ran from everybody.”