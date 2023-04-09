Video | Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share a moment backstage after UFC 287

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira shared a moment backstage following their latest encounter at UFC 287.

Adesanya entered Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida as the challenger to Pereira’s UFC Middleweight Championship. Pereira took the gold from “The Last Stylebender” via fifth-round TKO back in November 2022. This improved “Poatan’s” combat sports record against Adesanya to 3-0. With his back against the wall, Adesanya looked to prove that Pereira didn’t have his number.

Mission accomplished.

Adesanya was on the receiving end of some heavy leg kicks from Pereira in their UFC 287 encounter. “Izzy” had enough and rocked his opponent in the second round with a right hook. Another right hand sealed the deal, as Pereira was out cold.

Adesanya and Pereira eventually met up backstage after the fight and exchanged pleasantries.

Israel Adesanya Dismisses Immediate Trilogy With Alex Pereira

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira has been a sight to see, but we have have seen the end of it. During the UFC 287 post-fight press conference, Adesanya said he feels the feud has been settled, and he thinks “Poatan’s” next move is a run at light heavyweight (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t keep score. I settle it, and now it’s settled,” Adesanya told reporters at the UFC 87 post-fight press conference. “I gave him a fast track to the belt. I could’ve said, ‘Naw, who’s he fought? He only fought one top five.’ But no. He did well. He fought some top guys. He beat (Sean) Strickland, and I was like, ‘Well, fine, There’s no one else.’

“I was looking for that challenge. He beat me in kickboxing and I got the immediate rematch because of what I’ve done in the game. … I did the hard yard and I earned my f*cking rematch. Now he has to do the hard yard and earn it, but I don’t think he’s going to. Go cause problems at 205. He’s a motherf*cker to deal with, I’ll tell you that.”