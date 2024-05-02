Chael Sonnen goes to bat for Ilia Topuria following criticism of BMF title demands for Max Holloway fight

Chael Sonnen is going to bat for Ilia Topuria following recent criticism of his BMF title demands for the Max Holloway fight.

The undefeated Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA) most recently defeated Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) by KO this past February at UFC 298. With the victory ‘El Matador’ became the UFC featherweight champion.

All eyes are now on Topuria to see who he will fight in his first title defense.

Well, Topuria has confirmed that he would like to pursue the BMF title, vowing to knock Holloway out.

Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway (26-7 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) by KO this past April at UFC 300 to become the new BMF champion.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on Topuria’s stance when it comes to Holloway:

“Ilia Topuria is 100 percent right! He’s right! Here’s what’s happening. Topuria is telling Holloway, ‘First off, you don’t get credit at ’45 for something you did at ’55.’ He’s right. Topuria’s saying, ‘However, absent of you even going to ’55 and having that level of success, I do acknowledge that you were the guy down here at ’45… But it’s the 145-pound division. If you come down, I’ll put the belt up, but I’ve got a little more interest in the guy that won an equally as large of a fight, which by the way happened to be a main event, named Brian Ortega. You won a non-main event in a different weight class. I’ll honor it, though I could do Ortega, because Ortega doesn’t have anything to offer me but you do, which is the BMF belt.’ Topuria is completely right.”

Continuing, Chael Sonnen said (h/t MMANews):

“Before any of you smart marks think you need to inform me that this is not how things are done and that they will get a phone call… I know. But, in the meanwhile, anybody that has a respect for themselves and their own career is gonna make any attempt that they can to influence that phone call when it comes. (That) is all Topuria is doing, and he’s right! … In our sport, anything you’ve got at all times (is on the line)… Before you roll your eyes and say, ‘Chael, all you’ve done is state the obvious,’ I’ve stated the obvious because that’s what you’re missing. This is what Ilia Topuria has told you three times now and you haven’t heard.”

Would you like to see Topuria vs. Holloway for the BMF title? Or would you rather see ‘El Matador’ defend his newly acquired featherweight title first?

