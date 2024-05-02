Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze added to UFC 304 in Manchester

A high-octane UFC featherweight clash between contenders Arnold Allen and Giga Chikadze has been added to UFC 304 on July 27th.

MMA Junkie confirmed the news of the Allen vs. Chikadze booking this week after an initial report by journalist Léo Guimaraes.

Allen vs. Chikadze adds to what’s expected to be a stacked card at UFC 304 to make the promotion’s UK return in Manchester. UFC titleholders Tom Aspinall and Leon Edwards are both expected to be on the card for title defenses.

Allen returns after a loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 297 earlier this year. He’s lost back-to-back fights after being previously unbeaten through his first 10 UFC fights.

Allen is looking to recapture his earlier magic against Chikadze. The UK standout has earned recent victories over Calvin Kattar, Dan Hooker, and Sodiq Yusuff.