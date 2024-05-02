Ronda Rousey to adapt memoirs into Netflix film, ‘Rowdy’ currently writing scripts for her biopic

By Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will be taking her talents to the film world.

Fans have likely seen a lot of interviews featuring ‘Rowdy’ in the last few months. Those have served to promote her new memoir ‘Our Fight’. The book serves as Ronda Rousey’s second autobiography, previously putting out ‘My Fight/Your Fight’ back in 2015. Reviews of the new release have been largely positive, but the former fighter did recently earn a lot of criticism from commentator Jimmy Smith.

The first book largely guides fans through Ronda Rousey’s fighting career from the Olympics, to the end of her title reign. The second memoir largely focuses on the former women’s bantamweight champion’s exit from the UFC, and signing with the WWE. She famously left the Triple H-led company last August after spending years with the company.

With Ronda Rousey now retired as an MMA fighter and a professional wrestler, she seemingly has a new job. As first reported by Deadline, the former UFC star will be helping Netflix create a biopic about her life. Her aforementioned books will serve as the inspiration for the upcoming film. While Rousey won’t play herself in the movie, she will have a big role involved in production.

Ronda Rousey

Netflix to create film about former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey

According to the report from Deadline, Ronda Rousey will be writing the script for the biopic. The former fighter worked with other screenwriters to help adapt her memoirs to the big screen. When the initial script was taken to Netflix to gauge their interest, producers ripped the front page off of it so there was no bias involved.

Executives at the streaming giant apparently loved the script and reached out to learn that the writer was Ronda Rousey herself. ‘Rowdy’ will now work to rework the script into its final form. While there were discussions about having the former fighter play herself in the film, those plans were dropped. Meetings with candidates to play Rousey are expected to begin in the coming months.

As of now, there’s no timetable for the film’s release. Netflix also declined to comment about the Ronda Rousey biopic when reached out to. However, based on the reporting involved, fans can expect the film in the coming years.

What do you make of this news involving the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion? Will you watch Netflix’s biopic about Ronda Rousey when it releases?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

