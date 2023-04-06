Alex Pereira dismisses facing Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 287 rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He ran from everybody”

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira doesn’t seem interested in facing Khamzat Chimaev.

‘Poatan’ has been out of action since UFC 281 in November. In the main event, Pereira faced his longtime rival, Israel Adesanya. With ‘The Last Stylebender’ winning on the cards heading into the fifth and final round, the Brazilian scored a come-from-behind knockout win.

The two middleweight contenders are set to rematch this Saturday in the main event of UFC 287. Ahead of the headliner, Khamzat Chimaev has called for a fight with both Pereira and Adesanya. ‘Borz’ is expected to move to middleweight after his failed weight cut for his bout with Nate Diaz last September.

However, Alex Pereira isn’t exactly jumping for joy at the thought of facing the Chechen. At UFC 287 media day earlier this week, the Brazilian answered questions about facing Chimaev. There, Pereira made it clear he’s not a big fan of the idea.

Instead, Pereira stated that he was excited about matchups with names such as Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa. The champion opined that while the aforementioned fighters are respectable, Chimaev ran from the competition.

Alex Pereira discusses possible fight against Khamzat Chimaev

“Whoever the UFC puts against me after this fight, I’ll be willing and ready,” Alex Pereira said at UFC 287’s media day. “Talking about [Paulo Costa] ‘Borrachinha’ and [Robert] Whittaker, I respect them. I don’t see them talking trash at me, wanting to promote themselves. Chimaev ran from everybody.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He concluded, “I’m not lost as he is. Chimaev, I’ll not even talk about him.”

It’s worth noting that the two were in talks for a light-heavyweight clash at UFC 283 in January. While Pereira was down for the contest, Chimaev wasn’t as interested considering the bout wouldn’t take place at middleweight. Well, that’s according to the Brazilian anyway. Chimaev later hit back at the idea that he turned down a fight with Pereira.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!