Greg Hardy stuns Hasim Rahman Jr., earns unanimous decision victory (Video)

Greg Hardy made the most of his last-minute opportunity against Hasim Rahman Jr.

Rahman was expected to take on MMA legend Vitor Belfort in a boxing match this past weekend inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Belfort was forced to pull out of the bout after testing positive for COVID-19. Hardy stepped up as a replacement opponent and he had a significant size advantage, weighing 94 pounds heavier than Rahman.

Rahman looked to be dictating the pace in the opening frame, which was expected given his edge in boxing experience. Things took a turn in the second stanza, however. Hardy dropped Rahman with a right hand. Both men were clearly spent in the four-round bout and the fight went the distance. All three judges scored the fight 39-36 in favor of Hardy.

This was just Hardy’s second pro boxing match. He is 2-0 as a pro boxer. In his pro boxing debut back in October, he stopped Mike Cook in the second round.

As for Rahman, he now falls to 12-2. While Rahman started off his pro boxing career with a perfect 12-0 record, he has now dropped two straight bouts. He suffered the first loss of his career back in April after he was stopped by Kenzie Morrison in the fifth round.

It appears Rahman’s stock has certainly dropped in recent months. He was expected to take on popular social media star Jake Paul in Madison Square Garden in New York City, but the bout was called off due to Rahman’s failure to make weight.