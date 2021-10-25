Khamzat Chimaev details altercation with Kevin Holland at the UFC Apex Sports Complex: “I grabbed his neck and pushed him away”

Khamzat Chimaev has revealed some information regarding his altercation with Kevin Holland at the UFC Apex Sports Complex.

Shortly following the conclusion of UFC Vegas 6 in August of 2020, reports surfaced that Chimaev (9-0 MMA) and Holland (21-7 MMA) had been involved in a backstage scuffle.

During a recent interview with ZubaTV, Chimaev confirmed that an altercation with Holland took place at UFC Vegas 6, this while detailing the circumstances.

“Holland. He commented something under a IG post about me… He wrote something like ‘it’s all good but where’s your mask? You can infect him.’ Something like that.” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “I came up to him in the hotel and asked, ‘What did you mean by that?’ He answered, ‘I don’t really remember but what about it?’ Or something like that. I grabbed his neck and pushed him away. Then, when people were holding me, he started blah blah blah. Typical American thing. Just talking without doing anything.”

Chimaev is set to return from a thirteen month hiatus at this Saturday’s highly anticipated UFC 267 event. ‘Borz’ has been matched up with ‘The Leech’ Li Jingliang (18-6 MMA) for a welterweight showdown.

Khamzat Chimaev last competed at middleweight, where he needed just 17 seconds to knockout Gerald Meerschaert. The Russian-Swede has gone 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in July of 2020.

Meanwhile, Jingliang was last seen in action at January’s UFC Fight Island 7 event, where he scored a thunderous first round knockout over Santiago Ponzinibbio.

As for Kevin Holland, ‘Big Mouth’ is scheduled to rematch Kyle Daukaus at November’s UFC Fight Night 197 event, this after their first contest ended in a controversial no-contest.

