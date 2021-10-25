Khamzat Chimaev explains why it is “impossible to respect” UFC star Conor McGregor

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has explained why he finds it difficult to respect Conor McGregor outside of his fighting ability.

Over the years we’ve seen Conor McGregor achieve some truly great things inside the Octagon and, to an extent, within his business ventures away from fighting. Alas, he hasn’t always been the shining example of how a UFC champion should behave after a series of run-ins with the law.

Khamzat Chimaev, who returns to action this weekend against Li Jingliang, is willing to respect Conor’s fighting ability – but not much else.

“Do I like Conor exactly as an athlete?” Chimaev said.

“Yes, he achieved everything in the UFC – he was a champion in two weight classes. This I respect with him. But it is impossible to respect him as a person.”

Quotes via RT

When you take a close look at the landscape of the MMA fanbase, it definitely feels as if plenty of people agree with this line of thinking.

