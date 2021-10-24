Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for potential fights between Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson.

Over the past week, we have seen Ferguson call out McGregor and then Diaz call out Ferguson. They are three of the biggest names in the sport and there has been plenty of fan interest regarding these potential matchups ever since they were discussed. Although there is no evidence to suggest that the UFC will be booking either fight next, that hasn’t stopped the sportsbooks from opening up the betting odds for these two future fights. Take a look at the opening odds for McGregor vs. Ferguson and Diaz vs. Ferguson below.

Here are the opening odds for: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 pic.twitter.com/kWUzXqcSba — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 24, 2021

UFC Future Odds

In the potential McGregor vs. Ferguson fight, it was McGregor who opened up as a -300 betting favorite. That means a $300 bet is required to win $100. As for Ferguson, he opened as a +250 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet on him would win $250.

As for the potential Ferguson vs. Diaz fight, it was actually Ferguson who opened up as the favorite. He opened at -140 while Diaz has opened up as a +120 betting underdog, which might surprise some.

The common denominator between both of these potential future fights is Ferguson, who has really struggled as of late with three straight losses. Although he opened up as a big underdog to McGregor, he also opened up as a small favorite over Diaz, which is a bit surprising given that Diaz is coming off of a respectable performance against Leon Edwards. As such, one can expect some early money to come in on Diaz at plus money.

Who is your money on based on these opening odds for potential Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson fights?