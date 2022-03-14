Khamzat Chimaev compares his early success to Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov: “They got hit and I didn’t”

Khamzat Chimaev has compared his early success in the Octagon to some UFC legends.

The unbeaten Swede is coming off a sensational victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. The win was his fourth straight in the Octagon, defeating his foe via first-round submission (see that here). Along with the win, he improved on an already wild record that he’s established.

In his victory over Jingliang, he didn’t get hit. It was his third straight bout not getting struck. The only fight he’s ever taken a strike in during his UFC career was in his debut against John Phillips, where he was hit once.

He discussed his career in a video for BlockAccess. The unbeaten welterweight noted that former UFC champions such as Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov haven’t been able to do what he’s done. He also took time to hit back at criticism that he hasn’t faced top competition yet.

“Who [went] in the cage: 10 fights, 10 finishes? The guys tell like, ‘Oh, he didn’t fight this guy, he didn’t fight that guy.’ But the guys who’s the best guys, Jon Jones: His first four fights in UFC, he gets the punch. I didn’t get the punch. We don’t say: [Jones’] first fights, he didn’t get the best ones – the guys, you know, like, super good guys. Nobody. Conor [McGregor] didn’t get that, crazy good guys in his first fights. Nobody. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] didn’t get crazy good guys. I just need the time.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Khamzat Chimaev is expected to face Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 next month. If he scores that victory, it’s going to become harder to doubt the rising welterweight star.

What do you think about Khamzat Chimaev’s recent comments? Do you think he’ll beat Gilbert Burns next month at UFC 273? Sound off in the comments below!