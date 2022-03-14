Chael Sonnen explains why nobody needs Colby Covington as bad as UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen believes that Israel Adesanya needs Colby Covington next.

‘Chaos’ is coming off a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. Following the victory, he displayed a willingness in going up to 185-pounds and challenging for Adesanya’s middleweight strap. As of now, ‘The Last Stylebender’ hasn’t shown much interest in fighting the former welterweight interim champion.

However, Chael Sonnen doesn’t think that’s very wise. He discussed the situation on The Chael Sonnen Show with Jorge Sedano. ‘The Bad Guy’ explained that the fight makes a lot of sense for Adesanya to make at this stage.

Sonnen also opines that ‘The Last Stylebender’ needs Covington at this stage because of the latter’s promotional ability. As of now, ‘Chaos’ is one of the biggest names in the sport, almost entirely thanks to his trash-talking.

“Colby has called out three guys in the past two weeks. He’s called out Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya, and Dustin Poirier. You gotta understand, the one thing that those three guys have in common is they all have world titles on the mantle at home. These are hard callouts by Chaos. Colby is the number one contender but doesn’t get to fight for a championship, it’s a tough spot. He’s willing to leave the division, and take that golden ticket of being number one contender and go up to 185-pounds”

Chael Sonnen continued, “Quite frankly, nobody needs Colby Covington as bad as Izzy Adesanya. I don’t know if he’s aware of that yet, but he’s starting to fight people who aren’t doing their jobs in the media. Who aren’t bringing the attention or doing enough to make the fight as big as it could be. I think if Izzy stood back, and saw what Colby has to offer, that’s going to be a partner he’d like to do business with.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Would you be interested in seeing Colby Covington fight Israel Adesanya? Sound off in the comments below!