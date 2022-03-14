Colby Covington continues to ruthlessly troll Jorge Masvidal following UFC 272

Following his dominant win at UFC 272, Colby Covington has made it his part time job to troll Jorge Masvidal.

It was on Saturday, March 5th where Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the welterweight main event in Las Vegas. It was to be a mostly one-sided victory for Covington.

While speaking at his post-fight press conference, Colby had this to say about Masvidal:

“He was still running his mouth,” Covington said. “It’s like, dude, you just got pounded out. You got dropped, wobbled. Just a complete domination from second one to minute 25. You could see in his body language, he literally didn’t have another one minute to go, so just imagine if there wasn’t a ref there tonight. His life would have been over.”

Continuing Colby said:

“So, that’s the end of ‘Street Judas.’ I don’t want to hear any more talk of Street Judas, the hype machine that hit lightning in a bottle for a couple fights. He’s done. I don’t want to hear another word about it.”

Since those comments it has been ‘Chaos’ who has been ruthlessly trolling ‘Gamebred‘.

Taking to Instagram, Colby Covington posted a picture of himself in front of a cemetery headstone which read:

“Here lies the dreams and title aspirations of Jorge Masvidal.”

Another photo released showed Covington with a kick to the head of Masvidal with the caption:

“50-44 #ufc272”

And of course the picture of Colby draped in the American Flag tweeting:

“Flawless Victory 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 Bow down to the KING 🌴👑🌴 #ufc272″

Hmmmm….. rubbing in the victory much Mr. Covington?

