Colby Covington continues to ruthlessly troll Jorge Masvidal following UFC 272

By
Susan Cox
-
Following his dominant win at UFC 272, Colby Covington has made it his part time job to troll Jorge Masvidal.

It was on Saturday, March 5th where Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the welterweight main event in Las Vegas. It was to be a mostly one-sided victory for Covington.

While speaking at his post-fight press conference, Colby had this to say about Masvidal:

“He was still running his mouth,” Covington said. “It’s like, dude, you just got pounded out. You got dropped, wobbled. Just a complete domination from second one to minute 25. You could see in his body language, he literally didn’t have another one minute to go, so just imagine if there wasn’t a ref there tonight. His life would have been over.”

Continuing Colby said:

“So, that’s the end of ‘Street Judas.’ I don’t want to hear any more talk of Street Judas, the hype machine that hit lightning in a bottle for a couple fights. He’s done. I don’t want to hear another word about it.”

Since those comments it has been ‘Chaos’ who has been ruthlessly trolling ‘Gamebred‘.

Taking to Instagram, Colby Covington posted a picture of himself in front of a cemetery headstone which read:

Here lies the dreams and title aspirations of Jorge Masvidal.

Another photo released showed Covington with a kick to the head of Masvidal with the caption:

50-44 #ufc272

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovmma)

And of course the picture of Colby draped in the American Flag tweeting:

“Flawless Victory 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 Bow down to the KING 🌴👑🌴 #ufc272″

Hmmmm….. rubbing in the victory much Mr. Covington?

What do you think of Colby relentlessly trolling Masvidal? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

