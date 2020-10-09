Khamzat Chimaev claims Chris Weidman and Stephen Thompson turned him down

Top prospect Khamzat Chimaev claims UFC middleweight Chris Weidman and UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson both turned him down.

Since making his Octagon debut on Fight Island in July, Chimaev has quickly turned heads and emerged as a new star for the UFC. The 26-year-old Swede has defeated John Phillips, Rhys McKee, and most recently Gerald Meerschaert by stoppage in his first three UFC fights. UFC president Dana White said that the promotion will have him in a headlining slot against a ranked opponent, but so far Chimaev hasn’t had his next fight booked.

Numerous opponents have been linked to Chimaev throughout the ordeal, including Demian Maia, Leon Edwards, and Neil Magny, but one opponent who has been mentioned quite a bit is Thompson, the No. 5 ranked welterweight. According to Chimaev in a post on his Twitter on Friday, Thompson has turned him down. In addition, Chimaev is now claiming that Thompson’s brother-in-law Weidman has also turned him down.

I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me the ufc offer me wonder boy and he turned it down at 170 and also chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down. I’m coming for everyone — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 9, 2020

We already knew that Thompson had declined a fight with Chimaev, as the former UFC welterweight title contender recently said that he didn’t feel it was worth it to risk his ranking against an unranked opponent. But Weidman is a new one. So far, Chimaev hasn’t been connected to a fight against any other middleweights as it seemed like his next fight would be at 170lbs. But according to Chimaev, the UFC offered him Weidman, who said no.

Chimaev against Weidman actually makes a lot of sense because Weidman is a top-15 ranked opponent and is used to fighting in main events. Most fans and media assumed the UFC would be focusing on welterweight opponents for Chimaev, but a middleweight fight also makes sense if none of the welterweights the UFC has offered the fight to will agree to fight Chimaev. So on paper, Chimaev vs. Weidman is certainly a sensible matchup.

