Khamzat Chimaev chimes in on Stephen Thompson-Leon Edwards exchange: “Are you gonna fight or no?”

Khamzat Chimaev has now chimed in on Stephen Thompson and Leon Edwards’ recent Twitter feud.

In the past couple of days, Thompson has been asking Edwards to fight, yet the Englishman has said he isn’t interested in it. So, Chimaev chimed in and told Thompson to fight him after it was offered to him.

Dana offered you to fight me

Are you gonna fight or no? https://t.co/L3IyAS83Uc — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 6, 2020

@Leon_edwardsmma you’ve been out over a year now…if I’m on my way down then I should be a nice tune up fight to get people to remember your name again! – Stephen Thompson.

Dana offered you to fight me Are you gonna fight or no? – Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev made his UFC debut back in July. He took the MMA world by storm after he dominated John Philipps en route to a second-round submission win at middleweight. He then fought again 10 days later where he beat Rhys McKee by TKO at welterweight. The Swede also scored a one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerschaert. Chimaev made his debut in July and is already in 3-0 inside the Octagon and could be one or two wins away from a title shot.