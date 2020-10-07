Khamzat Chimaev chimes in on Stephen Thompson-Leon Edwards exchange: “Are you gonna fight or no?”

Khamzat Chimaev has now chimed in on Stephen Thompson and Leon Edwards’ recent Twitter feud.
In the past couple of days, Thompson has been asking Edwards to fight, yet the Englishman has said he isn’t interested in it. So, Chimaev chimed in and told Thompson to fight him after it was offered to him.
Dana offered you to fight me
Are you gonna fight or no? https://t.co/L3IyAS83Uc
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 6, 2020
@Leon_edwardsmma you’ve been out over a year now…if I’m on my way down then I should be a nice tune up fight to get people to remember your name again! – Stephen Thompson.
Chimaev made his UFC debut back in July. He took the MMA world by storm after he dominated John Philipps en route to a second-round submission win at middleweight. He then fought again 10 days later where he beat Rhys McKee by TKO at welterweight. The Swede also scored a one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerschaert. Chimaev made his debut in July and is already in 3-0 inside the Octagon and could be one or two wins away from a title shot.
Stephen Thompson, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Vicente Luque in November. He has been healing an injury and wanted to fight Leon Edwards but that does not appear to be likely.
This is not the first time Chimaev has called out Thompson. The rising star claimed he was fighting “Wonderboy” next but Thompson said he wasn’t interested in it. Instead, he wanted a top-ranked guy. Yet, with no fights available, perhaps he does accept the Chimaev fight to try and derail the hype train.
For now, the top of the welterweight division is murky and Chimaev has only added to the uncertainty atop the division.
