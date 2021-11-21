Pros react after Sean Brady defeats Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43

Today’s UFC Vegas 43 event was co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Michael Chiesa squaring off with Sean Brady.

Chiesa (18-6 MMA) entered today’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first round submission loss to Vicente Luque in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that setback, ‘Maverick’ had reeled off three straight wins, including a stoppage victory over Carlos Condit.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (15-0 MMA) was looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squared off with Chiesa this evening. The Philadelphia native was coming off a submission win over Jake Matthews in his most previous effort at UFC 259.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 43 co-main event proved to be a grueling three round affair. Sean Brady was able to utilize his wrestling skills to seemingly get the better of Michael Chiesa in rounds one and two. However, ‘Maverick’ would storm back with a big round three leaving the result in the hands of the judges. After fifteen minutes of action, Brady was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 43 Result: Sean Brady def. Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chiesa vs Brady’ below:

I’m going @seanbradymma in the 2nd by submission — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 21, 2021

I think Sean mauls him Baddddddd — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 21, 2021

Let’s go Mike!! Show em what you got coach 🔥 🔥 #UFCVegas43 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 21, 2021

Grappling with Sean is a different kind of experience man , these guys don’t get to feel this kind of strength on a normal basis , it’s shocking — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 21, 2021

Whoaaaa this ending made it interesting — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Sean Brady defeating Michael Chiesa:

Brady vs Chimaev. Book it! — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) November 21, 2021

Welcome to the TOP 10 my boy!!! @seanbradymma LETS GO!!! #FightNight — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) November 21, 2021

Who would you like to see Sean Brady fight next following his decision victory over Michael Chiesa at today’s UFC Vegas 43 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!