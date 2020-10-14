Khamzat Chimaev calls out “real fighter” Nate Diaz: “Get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on Dec. 19”

Khamzat Chimaev (9-0 MMA) is looking to score a fight with UFC Star Nate Diaz (20-12 MMA) on December 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The surging welterweight and middleweight contender, Chimaev, has seen a meteoric rise to fame following his three stoppage victories in just over two month’s while competing under the UFC banner.

During that impressive stretch, ‘Borz’ has earned three finishes, his latest being a 17-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert.

The Swede was originally slated to face Demian Maia in his next contest. However, following his destruction of Meerschaert, the UFC allegedly offered Khamzat Chimaev to both Chris Weidman and Stephen Thompson.

Unfortunately for fight fans, according to Khamzat, neither ‘Wonderboy’ or ‘The All American’ were interested in taking the fight.

With that said, Chimaev has now turned his attention to former UFC lightweight title challenger in Nate Diaz.

Khamzat Chimaev replied to a tweet from ‘The Stockton Slugger’ where he issued the following challenge.

I don’t play fighting I fight so get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on dec 19. You are a real fighter so let’s go @NateDiaz209 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 13, 2020

Diaz has yet to respond to Chimaev’s challenge but it will be interesting to see if the Stockton native flirts with the idea.

Nate Diaz has competed at welterweight over his last four fights, going 2-2 in that stretch. Diaz was most recently seen in action at UFC 244 this past November, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in his bid for the promotions BMF Title. That setback was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Khamzat Chimaev has been received high praise from many fighters including UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who believes ‘Borz’ deserves a top-10 or top-15 opponent next.

“I don’t know what the UFC is going to do with him about his next opponent, but in my opinion, I think he deserves top 10, top 15,” Nurmagomedov said (via MMAJunkie). “In my opinion, it’s top 10. He deserves to fight with a really tough opponent, like five rounds, and then after this one, he deserves a contender fight.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 13, 2020