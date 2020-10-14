Daniel Cormier believes it’s in Jon Jones’ best interest to fight Israel Adesanya “sooner than later”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier believes it’s in long-time rival Jon Jones’ best interest to fight Israel Adesanya “sooner or later.”

Cormier knows a thing-or-two about superfights, having been involved with two massive fights against Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title, not to mention three fights with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Cormier also knows a lot about timing and circumstance, something that has both helped and hurt him at times in his career. That’s why he thinks it’s in Jones’ best interest to go after the fight with Adesanya right now.

Speaking at media day ahead of UFC Fight Island 6, Cormier said that Jones should fight “sooner than later” Adesanya before the middleweight champion gets even better.

“I hope they fight at some point. I think it’s a very interesting matchup and I think that Adesanya is just improving every time out. So if I’m Jones I’m fighting him sooner than later if I can get him in there. Because remember, Adesanya’s only been here for a couple of years and now he looks like he’s gonna hold the belt forever,” Cormier said (via MMAFighting.com).

Cormier also suggested that Adesanya and Jones could meet at a catchweight of 215lbs, or Adesanya would maybe have to move up to 205lbs and beat Jan Blachowicz first. But while everyone is talking about the Jones vs. Adesanya fight, DC was quick to tell fans to remember that Jared Cannonier deserves to get his title shot at 185lbs.

“What about the guy that’s next? What about Jared Cannonier, who has done so many spectacular things to earn a title fight? All of a sudden, the champion’s gone? That’s not really good for the sustainability of a weight class. So Izzy wanting to stay there and fight is great for the division, but fans — which is what we are, you know we love the sport, we’re fans of the sport — fans want to see the next big thing and the next big thing is Izzy vs. Jones,” Cormier said.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Jon Jones would best be served to fight Israel Adesanya?