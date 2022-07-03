Khamzat Chimaev calls for fight with Alex Pereira following UFC 276: “Let’s make it”

Khamzat Chimaev has laid down the challenge to Alex Pereira.

On the main card of UFC 276, Pereira took on Sean Strickland inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Going into the bout, Strickland was the number four-ranked UFC middleweight, while Pereira wasn’t ranked at all.

Pereira made a massive statement by knocking Strickland out in the first round.

Chimaev responded to Pereira’s performance by calling him out on social media.

“I want to fight with this guy @ufc @danawhite let’s make it.”

Pereira’s sole focus appears to be on UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. Pereira has two kickboxing victories over “Izzy,” one of which was a brutal knockout.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter backstage at UFC 276, Pereira said he was not impressed by “The Last Stylebender’s” successful title defense over Jared Cannonier.

“What really upsets me is to see the way that he fought tonight. A performance like that because it is a disrespect to the crowd. I saw thousands and thousands of people here, I couldn’t even count how many and it’s sad to see people booing like that during a title fight. People were leaving in round four like the fight was over. It really upsets me. So I hope he do a much better fight with me cause otherwise your screwed.” – Alex Pereira said through his translator.

Time will tell what the UFC ultimately decides to do with Pereira next. As for Chimaev, he’s likely due for a big welterweight bout next following a barn burner against Gilbert Burns.

With “Borz” being closer than ever to a 170-pound title opportunity, it’s unlikely that he’ll be thrown in a middleweight bout next.