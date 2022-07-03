Alex Pereira reacts to Israel Adesanya’s “disrespectful” performance at UFC 276: “People were leaving in round four like the fight was over”

Alex Pereira was “really upset” after witnessing Israel Adesanya’s performance in tonight’s UFC 276 main event.

Pereira (5-1 MMA) was in the crowd to watch Adesanya defend his belt against Jared Cannonier in tonight’s pay-per-view event headliner.

‘Po Atan’ had competed earlier on in the evening scoring a sensational first round knockout victory over streaking middleweight contender Sean Strickland (see that here).

While Israel Adesanya’s ‘Undertaker’ walkout brought the live audience to their feet, his performance in tonight’s UFC 276 main event proved to be less than memorable. Although ‘Stylebender’ seemingly cruised to a unanimous decision victory, a number of fans were seen exiting the arena following the conclusion of round three. Adding salt to the wound was the fact that the majority of the fans who stayed showered the cage with boos.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s pay-per-view fight card, Alex Pereira spoke with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter and was asked for his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s performance in tonight’s UFC 276 main event.

‘Po Atan’ did not hold back in his assessment suggesting that Izzy’s performance was disrespectful to the crowd.

Alex Pereira feels that Israel Adesanya's performance tonight was "disrespectful to the crowd". pic.twitter.com/eQFCp6psgk — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 3, 2022

“What really upsets me is to see the way that he fought tonight. A performance like that because it is a disrespect to the crowd. I saw thousands and thousands of people here, I couldn’t even count how many and it’s sad to see people booing like that during a title fight. People were leaving in round four like the fight was over. It really upsets me. So I hope he do a much better fight with me cause otherwise your screwed.” – Alex Pereira said through his translator.

It is expected that Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will collide for the middleweight title later this year. The pair have a heated rivalry with ‘Po Atan’ holding two wins over ‘Stylebender’ in kickboxing, the second of which came by way of a brutal knockout.

