UFC 276 Results: Alex Pereira KO’s Sean Strickland in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 276 event features a key middleweight contest between perennial division contenders Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira.

Strickland (25-3 MMA) last competed at February’s UFC Vegas 47 event, where he picked up his sixth consecutive win by defeating Jack Hermansson by way of split decision.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira (4-1 MMA), a former GLORY kickboxing champion, made his highly anticipated Octagon debut last November at UFC 268, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over Andreas Michailidis (see that here). ‘Po Atan’ followed that up with a unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva back in March.

Round one begins and Alex Pereira lands a low kick. Sean Strickland is attempting to press forward but the former Glory champion continues to connect with kicks. Pereira with a jab and then a right hand. Strickland replies with a low kick. He goes to the body with a second kick. ‘Po Atan’ with a nice jab and then another. Strickland paws with his jab but eats a low kick while doing so. Alex Pereira with a nice straight right up the middle. A huge left hook and then a right hand puts Strickland out. WOW!

Never a good idea to stand in front of Pereira. Strickland’s ego got the best of him. pic.twitter.com/vSVlcCqVeY — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) July 3, 2022

WHAT A KNOCKOUT! 🤯 Alex Pereira just made a statement! 💥#UFC276 pic.twitter.com/lzZnbAxcP0 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2022

Official UFC 276 Result: Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his KO victory over Strickland this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

