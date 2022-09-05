UFC commentator Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on rumored Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his take on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his knockout win over Tyron Woodley last December. Since that time, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has had multiple fight cancelations. Paul was booked to face Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., but both matchups fell apart.

With his bookings with established boxers having fallen apart, it seems the 25-year-old is going back to his roots. Paul has made his boxing career having fought former UFC stars such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

It now seems the YouTuber will be fighting another former UFC legend. Reports emerged last week that Paul will likely fight Anderson Silva on October 29th. It was later confirmed that ‘The Spider’ has been granted a boxing license to fight in Arizona.

Now, Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the matchup. The UFC commentator discussed the reported boxing match on The Joe Rogan Experience, alongside Brendan Schaub, Eddie Bravo, and Bryan Callen.

The comedian revealed that he loves the matchup between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva. Rogan also opined that if the YouTuber wasn’t known for his content creation, he’d be viewed as a possible prospect.

“I love it! If Jake Paul really decides to fight Anderson, that’s a very, very, very tough fight. Jake Paul is one of the smartest marketers that the sport has ever seen and he can fight – he’s got balls! And, the thing is, people think he’s this YouTube guy and he can’t fight… Look at the way he knocked out Tyron Woodley.” (h/t Dextero)

Joe Rogan continued, “Come the f**k on. I have said this multiple times, if that guy was just a boxer and you’d never known anything about his YouTube background and you saw him knock out Tyron Woodley with one shot, you’d be like holy sh*t there’s this new guy coming up and he’s a bad motherf**ker. He’s really legit.”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Sound off in the comment section below!