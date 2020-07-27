Khamzat Chimaev aims “to help” people and not “be like Mayweather, like McGregor”

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is ready to “help the people” in the wake of his recent rise to stardom in the promotion.

While we’ve seen plenty of great storylines develop in the immediate aftermath of the UFC’s trip to Yas Island, one man stands tall above the rest right now: Khamzat Chimaev. A few weeks ago many casual fans didn’t even know his name, but in the present day, he’s being hailed as the next Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As we look ahead to what promises to be an exciting future for this youngster, Chimaev has made it crystal clear that he plans on being a good role model as he gears up for a real increase in public exposure.

During his post-fight press conference after his second UFC win at the weekend, Chimaev revealed what he wanted to do if he won a bonus — which he did.

“To help somebody,” he said (via MMA Mania). “I do this not only for me. I do this for everybody I can help. I don’t want to be like Mayweather, like McGregor, be one of the guys to show my money, show my cars like something like that. I want to help the people.”

Chimaev beat John Phillips at middleweight on July 15, and then 10 days later, he beat Rhys McKee via TKO, breaking the UFC record for shortest gap between victories inside the Octagon.

He isn’t shy about flaunting his success, either, to the point where he is more than happy to get into arguments on social media.

“I smash you with my eyes closed!” He wrote when replying to Dillon Danis, before issuing the following call-out to MMA legend Demian Maia:

“@demianmaia you a legend I respect you but sorry you’re next… let’s see who have better grappling…”.

UFC president Dana White loves when fighters go out there and do everything in their power to make a name for themselves, and that’s precisely what Chimaev has done. While he may still have a long road ahead of him before he gets the chance to fight for a title at welterweight or middleweight, you just know he’ll be fast-tracked to the top if he can stay as active as he has been in July.