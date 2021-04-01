Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his honest thoughts about Dana White: “Sometimes he is nice, sometimes he is not nice”

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his honest thoughts about UFC president Dana White, saying that “sometimes he is nice, sometimes he is not nice.”

“The Eagle” recently announced his retirement from MMA and he vacated his UFC lightweight title in order to step away from the sport. Though Nurmagomedov had first mentioned talks of retirement last October, White tried to convince him for six months to fight again. Alas, Nurmagomedov decided that he had already accomplished everything he wanted to in the sport, and he decided to step away from MMA with a 29-0 record.

Speaking recently on the UFC 260 weigh-in show, Nurmagomedov elaborated more on his discussions with White and his decision to walk away from the sport. Once again, the Russian noted that he didn’t want to hold up the division and so he decided to give up his belt. But it was interesting to hear him characterize his discussions with the UFC president.

“It’s very hard to say no to Dana White. I’m going to be very honest because this guy, sometimes he is nice. Sometimes he is not nice. Sometimes he says one thing,” Nurmagomedov said. “Anyways, it was very honest, real talk with two real men. This is what I feel. In the last meeting, he come and say, ‘Hey, what are we going to do?’ I say, ‘Nothing changed. Nothing changed.’ I think, my opinion, lightweight division has to go on. I don’t want to hold (the) division.”

It will be interesting to see what happens in the future going forward with White and Nurmagomedov. Although there is nothing out there that interests him now, perhaps things will change in the future. You know that White wants him back, but Nurmagomedov has all the leverage when it comes to his discussions with the UFC and with the UFC president.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever fight again?