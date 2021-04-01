Kevin Holland claims Marvin Vettori doesn’t want to fight him at UFC on ABC 2

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland claims that Marvin Vettori doesn’t want to fight him next weekend in the main event of UFC on ABC 2.

Vettori was supposed to fight Darren Till in the main event of next weekend’s card, but Till was forced to pull out of the fight due to a broken collarbone. That leaves Vettori without an opponent for the time being, but Holland was the first man to throw his name in the hat. Just a few weeks removed from a main event loss to Derek Brunson, Holland wants to get back in the Octagon and is willing to fight Vettori on short notice in order to do so.

However, it doesn’t sound like Vettori is interested in the fight, at least according to Holland. “Trailblazer” took to his social media on Thursday to post a photo of himself in the gym and say that he heard Vettori doesn’t want the fight. At this point, we are in a holding pattern as far as the announcement of the main event for UFC of ABC 2 is concerned.

Sounds like, Vettori doesn’t want to fight…. pic.twitter.com/MLSH6N0cwq — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 1, 2021

Sounds like, Vettori doesn’t want to fight….

When the news was first revealed that Till was out of the fight, Vettori took to his own social media to suggest that he would be willing to fight anyone next weekend. It will be interesting to hear what his side of the story is as far as Holland saying that he doesn’t want to fight him is concerned. But as far as Holland goes, Vettori doesn’t want the fight.

Always do my part 100% and these bunch of pussies can’t make it.

Im next in line for the title, whoever has something to say show the fuck up in 2 weeks so I can whoop your ass and shut you off for good — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 30, 2021

Always do my part 100% and these bunch of pussies can’t make it. Im next in line for the title, whoever has something to say show the f*ck up in 2 weeks so I can whoop your ass and shut you off for good

Do you think that Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori will get done?