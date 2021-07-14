Khabib Nurmagomedov says he shares GOAT status with six other legendary fighters

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says that he shares the GOAT status in MMA with six other legendary fighters.

Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts earlier this year, leaving behind an incredible legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greatest fighters. With a perfect 29-0 record and having beaten some of the greatest fighters in UFC history, there is no doubt that “The Eagle” is among the best to ever compete in MMA. But is he the undisputed No. 1 GOAT? There are some fans who think so. But if you ask Nurmagomedov, there are seven GOATs.

Speaking to ESPN, Nurmagomedov said that he is on the same level as Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, Demetrious Johnson, and Daniel Cormier.

In Khabib’s mind, there is no GOAT, but GOATs 🐐 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/eMWZiNJcKh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 13, 2021

Nurmagomedov is a very humble man in general, so it’s not surprising to see him suggest that he is not the No. 1 GOAT undisputed. Seeing him list these six other names, however, is very interesting as it gives you a glimpse into how one of the greatest fighters who ever lived thinks about the other greats in the sport. There is no doubt Nurmagomedov is one of the most talented fighters we have ever seen step into the cage, but at the same time so are all of the other six fighters who he mentioned. At the end of the day, it’s his opinion.

As for whether or not Nurmagomedov can add to his legacy and maybe get a few notches above the others, it’s certainly possible that could be the case if he came back and continued to add to his resume. But at this point, Nurmagomedov seems very happy in his retirement and doesn’t appear to have any burning desire to return and add to his record.

Do you agree with the list of GOATs that Khabib Nurmagomedov shared?