Ali Abdelaziz sends a harrowing message out to Colby Covington: “He’s gonna get what he asked for very violently”

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz sent a harrowing message out to Colby Covington, suggesting that “he’s gonna get what he asked for very violently.”

Covington is the No. 1 contender in the UFC welterweight division and he is next expected to take on Abdelaziz’s client, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, in a rematch. The two previously met at UFC 245 in December 2019, with Usman winning via fifth-round TKO. UFC president Dana White has said that was one of his favorite fights of all time and he has confirmed Covington is next in line for the title. “Chaos” wants the fight too, but as far as Abdelaziz goes, Covington is biting off more than he can chew against Usman.

“Colby Covington is a dead man. He’s a dead man walking, the clock is ticking, and he’s gonna get what he asked for very violently. Kamaru Usman is not the same fighter. We’ve seen him improve every fight, and that’s it,” Abdelaziz told MMAjunkie.com, before going off on Covington.

“That’s the fight. Listen, last time they fought, he broke his jaw. This fight, I hope he becomes blind or something bad happens to him because he’s a very bad guy. He’s on the same piece of sh*t level as Conor. They’re head to head. He’s a racist scumbag,” Abdelaziz said. “I think he plays the race card, but I think he really is. He insults people’s religion, wife. You see him talking about Dustin – he said Dustin Poirier’s wife is a prop. How are you gonna say that? This is a guy he used to train with, sweat with, eat with. How are you gonna talk about him like that?

“We know what happened last time when we met him at the Palm, and he called the police on Werdum and myself. I think Dana White is right: This is the fight. He’s the promoter and at the end of the day, you want Colby Covington drinking out of a straw or not walking for a year or two years because he’s a decent fighter. He’s not a great fighter. He’s gonna be there hanging out, but I believe Usman will hurt him really, really badly.”

Do you think Ali Abdelaziz is right in that the rematch against Kamaru Usman won’t go well for Colby Covington?