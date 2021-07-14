Dustin Poirier proved he is the “superior fighter” over Conor McGregor at UFC 264, says coach

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier proved that he is the “superior fighter” over rival Conor McGregor at UFC 264, says his coach Mike Brown.

Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) after the Irishman’s leg shattered and he was unable to continue. Even before the injury led to the finish, however, Poirier was exerting his dominance in the fight as he was beating McGregor both on the feet and on the ground. In fact, two of the three judges scoring the fight cage-side had it 10-8 for Poirier in the first round. Either way, Poirier got his hand raised and now he is up 2-1 over McGregor all-time in the trilogy fight between two of the UFC’s biggest stars.

In the wake of UFC 264, there have been some suggestions that we could see a fourth fight between these two just because it was an injury that led to the finish. If you ask Poirier’s coach at American Top Team though, it’s not necessary as Poirier has proven he is the better MMA fighter. That being said, Brown does know that there is always the chance.

“I don’t think (we need a fourth fight) but who knows where they’ll be when Conor gets healthy and is back in there. We’ll see where he goes. He’s got a journey ahead of him. Maybe he needs to fight somebody else and get a win or two to get back up there but he’s also the biggest star in the sport,” Brown said (via MMAFighting.com).

“He’s changed the game, done so much for the sport. He’s the biggest star the sport has ever seen. He brings a lot of eyeballs. He’s done a lot of great things but I think skill wise, we’ve got the superior fighter with (Poirier).”

Do you agree that Dustin Poirier has proven he is the superior fighter to Conor McGregor?