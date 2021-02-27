Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to the United States, reflects on the past twelve months he’s been away

Khabib Nurmagomedov is back in the United States of America and has issued a statement on the past twelve months he’s spent abroad.

Over the past year ‘The Eagle’ has experienced both highs and lows. Khabib tragically lost his father Abdulmanap in July of 2020 due to complications spawning from the global pandemic.

Despite the heartbreaking loss of his coach and father, Khabib Nurmagomedov still went on to compete at this past October’s UFC 254 event where he scored a second round submission victory over Justin Gaethje. Following his third consecutive title defense, the undefeated Russian announced his retirement from the sport.

Now, after landing back in the United States of America for the first time in over twelve months, ‘The Eagle’ took to social media where he reflected on his time away from the country.

For a year I wasn’t here, during this year a lot has changed in my life, there were good moments, there were also hard times.

But this is life and we keep moving, may ALLAH help us all, because we don’t know what will happen in a year. pic.twitter.com/GzrDNUAwdf — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 27, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA), who is currently being hounded by UFC President Dana White for one more fight, recently reflected on his most recent lightweight title defense in an interview with ACA fighter Magomed Ismailov.

During that conversation, Khabib revealed that he had dealt with mumps and a broken thumb in the lead up to his UFC 254.

In addition, the undefeated Russian suggested that Justin Gaethje “gave up” during their fight.

“You may not see this, but I felt it: He gave up,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said of Gaethje (via MMAMania). “I mean, his will was broken. He gave up mentally. I don’t think that I won this fight physically, but rather mentally.”

