Michael Bisping goes off after fan suggests he was knocked out by Anderson Silva 5 years ago today

Michael Bisping showed off his ability to multitask during tonight’s UFC Vegas 20: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Gane’ event broadcast on ESPN.

The former UFC middleweight champion, Bisping (30-9 MMA), is on commentary duties for the promotion this evening in Nevada. Despite that, ‘The Count’ was still able to find time to unload on a fight fan who suggested he was knocked out by Anderson Silva 5 years ago today.

@JustBleedMMAPod on Twitter shared the following GIF of Silva clipping Bisping in their UFC fight in February of 2016.

The post was captioned: “5 years ago today Anderson Silva knocked out Michael Bisping to earn his first win since defeating Stephan Bonnar at UFC 153.”

Bisping clearly came across the post at some point during tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 broadcast, as he proceeded to deliver the following scathing response just moments ago.

Did not knock me out dipshit. Knocked me down at the end of the round. Please dummy, how was I talking to herb dean if I was unconscious. Epic fail fuck face. https://t.co/an8VcxxVcE — michael (@bisping) February 28, 2021

“Did not knock me out dipshit. Knocked me down at the end of the round. Please dummy, how was I talking to herb dean if I was unconscious. Epic fail f*ck face.” – Bisping responded.

Michael Bisping of course actually defeated Anderson Silva by unanimous decision that evening in London. The victory ultimately resulted with ‘The Count’ being awarded a title shot, as he fought and defeated Luke Rockhold in his next Octagon appearance at UFC 199.

Bisping would retire from mixed martial arts in November of 2017, this after suffering a first round knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum in Shanghai.

During his illustrious career the English standout earned wins over Denis Kang, Jorge Rivera, Chris Leben, Brian Stann, Alan Belcher, Cung Le, Thales Leites, Dan Henderson, Luke Rockhold and the aforementioned Anderson Silva.

