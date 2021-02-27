Angela Hill issues statement following UFC Vegas 20 fight cancellation

Women’s strawweight standout Angela Hill was expected to make her first Octagon appearance in five months at tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event.

Hill (12-9 MMA) was set collide with Ashley Yoder on today’s preliminary card but the bout was unfortunately called off just hours before the event (more on that here).

Angela Hill was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid with a win over Yoder at tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event. ‘Overkill’ is coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Claudia Gadelha and Michelle Waterson in her most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Ashley Yoder (8-6 MMA) was aiming to build off the momentum of her recent unanimous decision victory over Miranda Granger before tonight’s bout with Hill was called off at the last minute.

Shortly after the disappointing news, Angela Hill took to social media where she issued the following classy statement regarding her most recent fight cancellation.

Welp, fight camp starts again… on Monday 😅 Thanks @AshleyYoderMMA for being such a badass taking this fight with a weeks notice and showing up/making weight like a pro, wishing health to you and your people. We’ll dance on the 13th! #UFCVegas20 #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/6KbaKjmaCD — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 27, 2021

As noted by Angela Hill, the UFC has already rescheduled her bout with Ashley Yoder to take place at next months UFC Vegas 21 event which is set for March 13.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 is headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on undefeated Frenchman Ciryl Gane.

Get tonight’s updated fight card below:

