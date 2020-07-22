Irene Aldana releases statement after testing positive for COVID-19

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Irene Aldana has released a statement after testing positive for COVID-19 and withdrawing from the Holly Holm fight.

Aldana was set to fight Holm in the main event of a UFC Fight Night event set for August 1 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was set to be the first main event of her UFC career, and a win over Holm could have landed Aldana a title shot against UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Unfortunately, the fight has now been postponed until further notice after Aldana withdrew from the fight, and the new main event will see Derek Brunson take on Edmen Shahbazyan in a three-round middleweight fight.

On Wednesday, a few hours after news of the Holm fight falling through came out, Aldana released a statement on her Instagram explaining why she had to withdraw from the fight.

“I deeply thank all the fans and all the media for their messages of support and the interest shown in the news of the postponement of my fight in 1st. August vs. Holly Holm,” Aldana wrote.

“We are going through a very complicated world situation and my country is no exception: COVID-19. Despite the fact that we made a camp in total isolation and with the health measures recommended by the authorities, unfortunately I had some symptoms and in the pertinent examinations it was positive.

“I am still recovering: the first days were complicated in terms of symptoms, but I am much better.

“You know my professionalism and my interest in a commitment of this size. My enthusiasm and preparation is and will be total.

“I deeply thank the UFC, its president Dana White, Mick Maynard and my opponent and her team for the understanding shown, we will be ready for the new date that the company assigns us within the next few months.

“Once again thanks for your understanding and support always.” – Irene Aldana Robles

Aldana (12-5) is the No. 6 ranked women’s bantamweight in the UFC. The 32-year-old Mexican is 5-4 overall in the UFC and has won five of her last six fights overall. In her last outing at UFC 245, Aldana won a “Performance of the Night” bonus for her brutal KO over top prospect Ketlen Vieira. She has only lost once since 2017, a split decision defeat to Raquel Penington in July 2019. Otherwise, the fighter has been on quite a roll at 135lbs.