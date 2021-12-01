Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he told Justin Gaethje to ‘shut up’ about a UFC title shot

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained his recent outburst towards Justin Gaethje on social media.

While the pair have known each other for many years, they were forced to put their friendship aside last year when they battled it out over the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 254. Khabib won the fight via submission before retiring from mixed martial arts in his post-fight interview.

Things seemed to be good between both men until, in a strange twist of fate, Khabib made the following remarks regarding Gaethje’s request for a title shot.

“In last 8 fight, you got finished 3 times Justin,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “You had an opportunity to become champion, but you fell asleep. Islam is on the 9 win streak, 3 fight in 2021 and all finishes. Just shut up and admit that Islam deserves this title shot, not you.”

After many speculated over who actually sent the tweet, Khabib clarified it was in fact him – before explaining his remarks in an interview with ESPN.

“I just shared with him my opinion,” Nurmagomedov said. “my opinion Islam deserves this, you know? Of course, I understand that Justin is very exciting. Justin is like, he’s a real highlight. He’s a real highlight. But it’s my opinion.

“I think like anybody in UFC right now, doesn’t matter lightweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight, any weight classes – if you have nine (fight) win streak, you have to fight for the title.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

