Prosecutors provided additional time to file criminal complaint against UFC star Jon Jones

Earlier this week, prosecutors were given additional time to file a criminal complaint against UFC fighter Jon Jones.

Back in September, in the hours following his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, Jones was arrested after his fiancée spoke to the police and said that Jon had been “a little bit” physical with her in their hotel room. She reportedly had blood around her lips and chin with Jones being put under arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence charges – before later becoming agitated and headbutting a police car.

Now, it’s been revealed that prosecutors have been granted additional time for filing of the criminal complaint against the former champion.

This is the second time a continuance has been granted with the next court hearing being scheduled for January 31 of next year.

Until then, Jones will seemingly continue to work on his proposed comeback as MMA fans wait to see what the outcome of this ordeal will be.

