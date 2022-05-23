Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses the imprisonment of former teammate Cain Velasquez: “Anybody in the world who respects himself, who loves his family is going to do same thing.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the imprisonment of Cain Velasquez. The former lightweight kingpin does not believe Velasquez is a danger to society and does believe he should have been granted bail.

Cain has been in prison for months now, the courts not granting him bail following his arrest for allegedly shooting Paul Bender in March of this year. Velasquez was involved in a high speed chase and was targeting Harry Goularte, a suspected child pedophile, when he accidentally shot Paul Bender who was also in the vehicle.

Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion and former teammate of Velasquez, is not understanding of why Velasquez is behind bars and the man who allegedly molested a child is walking free.

In speaking with ‘TMZ’, Khabib shared his thoughts on the situation (h/t MMAJunkie):

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Anybody in the world who respects himself, who loves his family is going to do same thing, exactly. Come on, nobody is going to think of law or something when you have something about your family. You have to protect your family. If animals protect their family, of course, humans are going to protect their family.”

Continuing Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

“They talk about law court about jail, but I don’t understand these things. This is not fair. He sit in jail and other guy is outside. What about other guy? Put this guy in jail too. He’s more dangerous for people than Cain Velasquez.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not the only fighter (or fan) who believes Cain should be set free. However, several people do believe Cain is exactly where he should be, behind bars, for taking the law into his own hands.

Which side are you in agreement with – #freeCain or keep him locked up?