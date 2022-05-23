Logan Storley responds after Scott Coker criticizes his title win at Bellator 281

Logan Storley has responded after Scott Coker criticized his title win at Bellator 281.

It was Logan Storley (14-1 MMA) vs Michael Page (20-2 MMA) in the Bellator 281 headliner on May 13th in London, England. It was Storley who won the fight by split decision, earning him the interim belt and a chance to get in the cage with Yaroslav Amosov in the near future.

Following the fight, Scott Coker, President of Bellator, made it clear he was not happy with the judges decision, speaking at the post-fight media scrum he said:

“Honestly, I thought that ‘MVP’ won that fight. And the reason why I say that, to me, it’s like, I was talking to my guys back home and they go, ‘Look, it’s close but we think MVP won.’ And I said, ‘Well, why do you say that?’ And they said, ‘Because half the round, he was striking. The other half, you can’t just lay on somebody.’ You’re not doing any damage. You’re not creating any threat. You’re just laying on somebody – and to me, that’s not MMA.”

Continuing Scott Coker had this to say about Logan Storley and his Bellator 281 performance:

“Control is one thing, but you can’t control somebody and just think that you’re going to win the fight. To me, it’s like, there’s certain things that have to happen, and wrestling alone is not going to be enough. Listen, (Michael Page) knew he was fighting a world-class wrestler. An honestly, I think Logan has some improvement to do, because you can’t just lay on somebody and think you’re going to win and score points, because that’s not MMA. That’s wrestling.”

In a recent interview with ‘MMA Fighting‘, Logan Storley shared his opinion on Coker’s comments following the match saying:

“I mean, to each his own. I think Scott scored it 48-47 Page, but which two rounds are you giving me? If you’re going to give me two rounds, why not give me the other two? You’re just guessing at this point. I respect Scott, me and him have a good relationship, but you can’t just pick and choose rounds that, ‘Oh MVP won this.’ One, two, three and five was clearly me, so which rounds are you giving me?”

Continuing Storley said:

“I respect Scott and we have a good relationship and Bellator’s done a lot for me. I love working for those guys, but I get it. Neiman Gracie, that’s a big guy of theirs – I beat him up. Then you have MVP, you’ve got the U.K. draw – I beat him up. So yeah, if you want to be mad, be mad. But I don’t care. I’m a world champ, and if they’re not happy, put whoever you have in front of me next.”

Obviously Storley’s style, while being questioned by Coker and other fans, won him the fight. Logan Storley is happy with the win and looking forward to who he will match up with next in the cage.