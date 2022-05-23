Official lineup announced for July’s UFC 277 event including two title fights

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially unveiled the main card for the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view in July.

Up to this point in the year, the UFC has been putting on some incredible events for mixed martial arts fans around the world to get excited about. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2022, it doesn’t look like they’re about to slow down as the promotion continues to push themselves to the limit with regards to what is possible within their roster.

We’ve seen a parade of top names appear and this summer, a whole lot more are going to do so – especially on the International Fight Week card.

At the end of July, though, we’ll get a second PPV event in the space of just one month as UFC 277 emanates from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

As per the following graphic that was shown during fight night on Saturday, we’re in for one hell of a treat on July 30.

UFC 277 Main Card

Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Julianna Pena [c] vs Amanda Nunes

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Interim Flyweight Championship – Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight – Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich

Middleweight – Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold

Light Heavyweight – Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

If those fights don’t get you going as an MMA fan, then we’re not so sure what will.

The fact that there are two title fights is enough to get the juices flowing with Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2 being the clear main event of the evening. Pena was able to shock the world when taking the belt off of ‘The Lioness’ back in December and if she can successfully retain it, she’ll prove once and for all that she wasn’t a fluke champion after all.

From this view, the UFC is on for a big night in Texas.

What is your favourite fight currently listed on the UFC 277 card?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below