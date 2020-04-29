Kevin Lee to undergo ACL surgery, out a minimum of six months

Kevin Lee did indeed tear his ACL and will be out a minimum of six months.

Nearly two weeks ago, Lee came out and revealed he hurt his knee. Yet, he said he wasn’t sure how long he would be out.

“I haven’t gotten it checked out yet. I’ve been through enough injuries where I’m pretty sure it’s my ACL. It’s just a matter of how torn it is and what the severity is,” Kevin Lee said to Sirius XM at the time. “I got an appointment at 6:30 [today] all the hospitals are super backed up so I didn’t even bother going to the hospital. They are just sending me straight to the imaging center, get an MRI done on it. I haven’t been able to do much PT, it’s been about five days since it happened. It’s f****d, it’s my first time really going through a knee injury like this.”

Now, Kevin Lee released a statement to ESPN where he revealed he did in fact tear his ACL. He also says he will only be out six months as he will try to ‘push’ his recovery.

“It used to mean being out a year,” Lee said Tuesday. “They’ve gotten better with the technology and the [physical therapy], so it might even be sooner. I don’t know.”

Lee last fought back at UFC Brasilia where he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira. Following the defeat, he claimed he may not fight for a year. So, if that was the case, this injury will not take any time away from Lee inside the Octagon.

Before the loss to Oliveira, Lee had scored a highlight-reel knockout win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 in his return to lightweight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/28/2020.