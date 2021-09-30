Kevin Holland reveals he “almost didn’t make it” to UFC Vegas 38 due to visa issues

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland revealed that he “almost didn’t make it” to this weekend’s UFC Vegas 38 card due to visa issues.

Holland returns to the Octagon this Saturday night when he takes on Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight bout. Holland is coming off of back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson where his lack of wrestling got him beat. Following those losses, Holland took several months off to improve his game. As part of his time off, Holland traveled to California to train with Daniel Cormier. But the Dallas native felt that the trip was too far, so he wanted to train his wrestling closer to home. That’s when his management group enlisted the help of former UFC welterweight champion Johnny Hendricks to train Holland in his wrestling, and the two have spent the last several months working on his grappling.

With Holland now prepared to step back into the cage, he will take on Daukaus this Saturday night in Las Vegas. But according to Holland, he was close to not even getting his visa to make it to the fight. “Big Mouth” told reporters ahead of UFC Vegas 38 that he was close to not even make it to fight week due to what he calls visa issues. Of course, he might be joking about it all because, of course, “Hendrickstan” is not a real place.

Kevin Holland almost didn’t make it in time for his fight this weekend, apparently. Visa holdup in Hendrickstan. pic.twitter.com/bVJ9w3nN44 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 30, 2021

“I almost didn’t even make it to the fight. You see how hard it’s been to get the visa, right? I’ve been in Hendrickstan the whole time, you know what I mean, wrestling my butt off. I’m coming to fight, I’m not coming to wrestle. But if the guy wants to wrestle then I’m going to show him what Hendrickstan is all about. Glad I got my visa and I’m glad I’m here, baby,” Holland said.

Do you think Kevin Holland will snap his losing skid against Kyle Daukaus at UFC Vegas 38?