Kevin Holland forced to withdraw from Kyle Daukaus rematch at UFC Fight Night 197

Kevin Holland has been forced to withdraw from his slated rematch with Kyle Daukaus which was scheduled for UFC Fight Night 197.

Holland (21-7 MMA) and Daukaus (10-2 MMA) collided earlier this month in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 38. The bout ended in controversy, as after a back and forth start the pair of middleweights clashed heads which left Kevin Holland rocked and on the canvas.

Kyle Daukaus jumped all over ‘Big Mouth’ and locked in a rear-naked choke which ultimately forced Holland to tap. However, after an official review it was determined that the fight would be ruled a no-contest due to the accidental head clash.

“I don’t remember anything,” Kevin Holland told reporters at the UFC Vegas 38 post-fight press conference. “I felt myself hit the ground and all the sudden I felt him on my back. So whatever happened in between that, that’s just goodwill and God-given. I want to run it back, I want to run it back right now. I want to run it back with anyone that’s gotten the better of me, so yeah, I want to run it back.”

Holland was granted his wish and an immediate rematch with Daukuas was booked for November 13.

Unfortunately, that fight has now been called off, this after Kevin Holland was forced to withdraw from the event due to injury.

“Due to an undisclosed injury, Holland has been forced to withdraw from his Nov. 13 bout against Daukaus at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.” – MMAJunkie reported.

The expectation is that Kyle Daukaus will remain part of the event against a new opponent.

