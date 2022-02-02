Kevin Holland explains why he paid travel expenses to humble an internet troll: “Bottom line, people were saying things they shouldn’t be saying”

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has explained why he decided to go head to head with, and easily submit, an internet troll.

It’s safe to say that Kevin Holland received his fair share of criticism last year after falling to convincing defeats at the hands of Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori, bringing him crashing back down to earth after an incredibly successful 5-0 run in 2020. Alas, what some people probably didn’t expect was the level of trolling “Trailblazer” would be subjected to – especially by one individual, Jayden Draper.

Draper hounded Holland with a string of messages on Instagram before eventually, the UFC star decided to call his bluff and invite him to take part in a match-up at Travis Lutter Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Fort Worth, Texas. Holland got the better of the exchange, as you’d imagine, and uploaded the footage to social media.

Now, in an interview with ESPN, the 29-year-old has explained why he did it.

This troll was harassing @Trailblaze2top for a while. So Holland paid for his bus ticket and hotel room to come roll and this is how it went … https://t.co/6u2wkvrfhm pic.twitter.com/P0IUMjnyvv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2022

“I choked him,” Holland said.

“Bottom line, people were saying things they shouldn’t be saying,” Holland said. “And they pull up to the gym and they finally get what they deserve. That’s just how it goes. Respect is big. Respect the athlete, respect the sport, respect the people that entertain you. Simple as that.”

Quotes via ESPN

A lot of people like to live under the illusion that they’re born fighters but when push comes to shove, they aren’t able to get anywhere close to the level displayed by athletes such as Kevin Holland.

Do you agree with what Kevin Holland did? Can you picture other UFC fighters doing this with online trolls, and if so, who? How will Holland fare with his upcoming move to welterweight? Let us know your thoughts on his fascinating personality and what his future holds down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!