Kevin Holland makes internet troll eat his words in the gym (Video)

Kevin Holland has taken down a troll who was brave enough, or stupid enough, to mix it up with him in the gym.

Holland had been getting hounded online by Jayden Draper, someone seemingly begging for attention and a beatdown. Holland shared messages from the keyboard warrior on his Instagram account.

All that talking got Draper an invitation to roll with Holland. Things ended exactly how you’d think they would:

Vs how it’s going….

1 troll down, way too many more to go! #CallBigMouth pic.twitter.com/clypr4Lqwq — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 29, 2022

Ariel Helwani was able to provide more details on how this meetup came to fruition:

This troll was harassing @Trailblaze2top for a while. So Holland paid for his bus ticket and hotel room to come roll and this is how it went … https://t.co/6u2wkvrfhm pic.twitter.com/P0IUMjnyvv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2022

“This troll was harassing Kevin Holland for a while. So Holland paid for his bus ticket and hotel room to come roll and this is how it went …”

Holland’s last pro MMA bout took place back in Oct. 2021. He took on Kyle Daukaus and initially, Holland lost the bout via submission. Upon further review, it was determined that a missed clash of heads changed the trajectory of the fight and the result was changed to a No Contest.

After the fight, Holland was arrested for failing to pay off traffic tickets from his teen years. Here’s what he told MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani.

“I guess we couldn’t find the tickets that were underneath my Texas ID, so I was driving to the airport [in late 2021] to go pick up my friend, and I got pulled over, and he was like, ‘Do you have another ID?’ I was like, ‘No.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you do.’ I was like, ‘No, I don’t.’ He was like, ‘Well, I’m taking you to jail because you have such and such tickets.’ I was like, ‘Bro, I don’t have any tickets.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

The arrest was only brief as Holland was able to pay the tickets off.

Holland is scheduled to return to the Octagon this March. He’ll go one-on-one with Alex Oliveira at UFC 272. This will be a welterweight fight.