Jorge Masvidal to release the true story of ‘Judas’ Covington: “He will be exposed”

Jorge Mavisdal has released a cryptic video suggesting he’s going to reveal the “truth” about Colby Covington.

At UFC 272 next month, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally collide in a fascinating welterweight showdown at the T-Mobile Arena. The former friends turned enemies have been hinting at a fight with one another for years and now, it’s finally going to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The trash talk between them has already been well-documented but something tells us there’s a whole lot more to come in the next couple of weeks. Case in point – “Gamebred” has released the following teaser hinting at revealing some home truths about “Judas” Covington.

Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/JJPIG0XdVS — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 2, 2022

Masvidal’s video says that Covington will be “exposed”, with audio being played over the top that features Colby’s voice.

“Jorge is my best friend, like, he’s the only exception. I don’t got any other friends, Jorge is like my only friend, man. If you knew the stuff we’d been through.”

Any kind of friendship, for the time being at least, has been put on hold in favour of this fight getting the promotion many believe it deserves. Both individuals are coming off the back of defeats to Kamaru Usman and while the winner isn’t guaranteed another shot at “The Nigerian Nightmare”, a big finish would certainly take them a lot closer.

Masvidal is considered by many to be the underdog heading into this bout but when you think about how personal this has become, we wouldn’t rule anything out.

