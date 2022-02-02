Francis Ngannou on the possibility of his UFC career being over: “I’m proud of myself and of what I have achieved”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has said that if his time in the promotion is over, he’s proud of what he’s accomplished.

At UFC 270 last month, Francis Ngannou successfully defended the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. “The Predator” overcame some early adversity and used his wrestling to grind out a decision win, with UFC president Dana White failing to be the man who put the belt on him when Bruce Buffer announced the result.

It marked the latest setback in a long line of issues between Ngannou and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with a knee injury also making it likely that we won’t see him back in the cage for quite some time.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou spoke candidly about his run with the UFC and how he’ll look back on it if this is, indeed, the end.

“If this is the end, man, I’m happy. From where I came from, I have done a lot. Some people might not see that. But I have done it, and I am very happy about that. I’m proud of myself man. That might be my ego, but I’m proud of myself and of what I have achieved. I don’t want all this to like, take what I have, or to change me and my principles. My principle is still the same as day one,” Ngannou said.

If his mixed martial arts career is over, it seems like the next step will be a shift into pro boxing – where Tyson Fury will be waiting.

